IG Deactivates Pere’s Account

Instagram, the US photo and video sharing social media platform, has deactivated the account of a former Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) season 6 housemate, Pere Egbi.

A member of the reality TV star’s social media team confirmed the development on Thursday.

The source also said the Facebook-owned platform is yet to explain why it deactivated the account.

“The Instagram account went down this morning. We are also yet to know why the account was deactivated. We had submitted all the documents they requested of us,” the source said.

“When we contacted Instagram, we were told it would be back in 24 hours.”

Pere’s team earlier broke the news in a statement via his Twitter page.

“Hello patriots, we’re aware of the current Instagram deactivation of Pere’s account. Please bear with us while the team is working on getting it back,” the statement read.

“Be rest assured we have the best team working tirelessly to get it back to normal functionality as soon as possible. We’ve submitted all the required forms and now we have to wait for 24hours for a response.

“Please in the meantime, all activities and updates about Pere would be shared on his Instagram fan page, Twitter and Facebook. We implore everyone to keep the fire burning and keep supporting the General on all social platforms. Thanks for the Love.”