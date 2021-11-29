fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER

IFRS 17: NAICOM Fixes January 2023 Deadline For Insurance Firms

November 29, 20210191
IFRS 17: NAICOM Fixes January 2023 Deadline For Insurance Firms

The Commissioner, National Insurance Commission, Mr Sunday Thomas, has stated that NAICOM will implement full adherence with the International Financial Reporting Standards 17 on January 1, 2023.

Thomas made the statement while delivering his speech at the Insurance Director’s Conference in Lagos.

He said, “I want to urge you also to follow up on the implementation of the International Financial Reporting Standards. IFRS 17 in your companies. The implementation dateline of 1st January, 2023 is right before us.

“Sufficient capacity building engagements have been conducted and sub-working groups inaugurated to facilitate the migration. You are therefore required to ensure that your entities are in full compliance and ready for the dateline.”

On the issue of development of insurance in the country, he urged the directors to work closely with their management as a lot was expected from them at the top level.

He said the commission was working assiduously to open up the market particularly the retail end, and conducting engagements with various agencies and state governments on the need to boost insurance culture across the country.

Kaduna Govt Restores Telecommunication Services

However, he added that the supply side comprising the insurance companies must also be proactive with follow ups in these places.

Thomas said, “If the industry is desirous of having significant impact on the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, it therefore must take retail business seriously. This has to start from the policy level and the directions clearly spelt out.

“This also must be supported with massive awareness campaign about insurance products across the geo-political zones taking into consideration peculiarity of each of the regions.”

The commissioner stated that one factor that had been setting the industry on a reverse gear in its developmental efforts is the issue of claims settlement.

About Author

IFRS 17: NAICOM Fixes January 2023 Deadline For Insurance Firms
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
March 6, 20200514

Nigeria Renew 10,000 Primary Health Centres to Boost Healthcare

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s Primary Healthcare system is to be revitalised, in order to meet the basic health needs of citizens. Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who ma
Read More
Fintiri Reviews Adamawa State Curfew NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
October 29, 20200463

Adamawa State Governor Orders House-to-House Search for Recovery of Palliatives

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, has signed an executive order authorising a house-to-house search for the recovery of looted items. The governor had, i
Read More
NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 2, 20190250

Tradermoni: PDP Says Osinbajo is Underemployed

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo going from market to market ‘hawking’ N10,000 in the name of Trader moni is a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.