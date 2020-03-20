Ifeanyi Ubah Wins Appeal Court Ruling against Removal as Senator

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has nullified the judgment of an Abuja High Court removing Senator Ifeanyi Ubah from the National Assembly for being a nullity.

A three-man panel of Justices of the appellate court, on Thursday, held that the judgment delivered by Justice Bello Kawu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT was a nullity because the suit was unlawfully instituted because it did not comply with any known law.

According to the court, there was clear evidence that the originating summons was not signed by counsel to the plaintiffs.

The court held that failure to sign the originating summons was fatal to the case, and the judgment which arose from it a nullity.

Justice Stephen Adah, who read the unanimous decision of the appellate court, consequently set aside the judgment of the lower court.

Justice Adah also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the National Assembly from taking any steps or given effect to the judgment of the lower court.

The Court also awarded cost of =N=250,000 against the 1st and fourth respondent in the case.

COVID-19 Scare

Meanwhile, the Senate has resolved to suspend all public hearings with effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

President of the senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, announced this on Thursday at the end of a two-hour Executive session.

According to him, the Senate gallery will also be cleared effective from next Tuesday which foreclosed visits by students to observe Senate proceedings.

Dr. Lawan explained that the Senate took the far reaching decisions with a view to curbing the spread of Coronavirus epidemic in the National Assembly.

Senate also passed for second reading, a bill seeking to amend the electoral acts to provide for compulsory debate among candidates of Governorship and Presidential elections.

Source: VON