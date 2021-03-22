fbpx
IFC Invests €20 Million In Bolt To Expand Mobility Services

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERTOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITYTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

IFC Invests €20 Million In Bolt To Expand Mobility Services

March 22, 20210386

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has invested €20 million into Bolt, a ride-hailing company, to promote access to on-demand mobility services in Nigeria  and other emerging economies.

The investment and advisory services being offered by IFC, according to a joint statement issued by the companies will would ensure the expansion of mobility solutions that create earning opportunities, stimulate small-scale entrepreneurship, and improve access to transportation in Eastern European and African markets.

It stated that IFC’s funding would be targeted towards Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, and African markets, such as Nigeria and South Africa.

Bolt said it is currently piloting a ‘Women Only’ ride-hailing category in South Africa – a new service aiming to address safety needs and improve women’s mobility by connecting women drivers with women passengers.

IFC will support Bolt’s ongoing work to empower women passengers and drivers by improving their access to safe and affordable transportation and creating new economic opportunities.

Speaking on the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Bolt, Markus Villig, said the company was looking forward to partnering with IFC to further support entrepreneurship, empower women and increase access to affordable mobility services in Africa and Eastern Europe.

“Together with the investment from the European Investment Bank last year, we are proud to have sizable and strategically important institutions backing us and recognising the strategic value Bolt is providing to emerging economies,” Villig added.

READ ALSO: Port Delays Slow Nigeria’s Economic Growth By $14.2 Billion

The company’s Country Manager, Femi Akin-Laguda, also added that as leaders in ride-hailing, Bolt is committed to improving the way people move in Nigerian cities.

“Safety and affordability are at the core of our operations and with this partnership, we’re even more dedicated and committed to increasing earnings, and providing entrepreneurial opportunities for citizens,” he added.

IFC’s Senior Vice President of Operations, Stephanie von Friedeburg, said, “Technology can and should unlock new pathways for sustainable development and women’s empowerment.

“Our investment in Bolt aims to help tap into technology to disrupt the transport sector in a way that is good for the environment, creates more flexible work opportunities for women, and provides safer and more affordable transportation access in emerging markets”.

Bolt commenced operations in Nigeria in 2016, its second African market and currently operates across seven African countries, providing earning opportunities for over 400,000 drivers in 70 cities across the continent.

About Author

IFC Invests €20 Million In Bolt To Expand Mobility Services
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

April 24, 2013053

Rivers PDP Gives Amaechi, Assembly 48-hour Ultimatum

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The current leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in River State has given a 48-hour proviso to the state Governor, Chibuike Amaechi, and the Sta
Read More
September 16, 2014058

INTERNATIONAL | S’Africa Confiscates $9.3 million Intended To Procure Weapons

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority confiscated $9.3 million in cash intended for the purchase of weapons and helicopters to be used in Nigeria. T
Read More
July 28, 2014055

Access Bank Rewards Mobile Banking Customers In ‘Download and Win Promo’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Access Bank Plc has rewarded its mobile banking customers through its “Download and Win promo which it initiated to encourage customers in the use of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.