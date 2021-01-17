If Borno Is Not Peaceful, Other Parts Of Nigeria Won’t Be Peaceful – Zulum

January 17, 2021 26

Decrying the matter of insecurity in the country, among other issues, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum said that if Borno State is not peaceful then other parts of Nigeria will not be peaceful as well.

He says that the issue of insecurity should not be perceived as a problem of the north alone but as a national matter.

“We must stop seeing this insurgency as a problem of the north. The distance between Borno State and Lagos State is about 1,700km, but mind you if Borno State is not peaceful, other parts of the nation will never be peaceful. We have to unite and fight these insurgents. We have seen what happened in Libya, Iraq, and other countries. Peacebuilding and social cohesion are very important in strengthening the resilience of our communities.”

The governor, who was in Lagos on Friday at the Chief Gani Fawehinmi annual lecture with the theme, ‘The constitutional history of Nigeria’s dysfunction: Any pathway to indivisibility and common progress?’ said that children in the state of Borno are recruited into the Boko Haram insurgent group and are sponsored by “many people across the world”.

“I’m from Borno State, and many of our children are into Boko Haram. I’m not denying the fact. But again, they are being sponsored by many people across the world. Among Boko Haram, we have white men, Asians, Africans, Muslims and Christians.”

Zulum disclosed plans of the state government to “streamline the non-formal and formal education sectors” stating that “we are not in support of street begging,” as is often the case with the Almajiri children.

“Throughout northern Nigeria, particularly Borno State, a committee is working on how to reform the Almajiri system of education. We want to streamline the non-formal and formal education sectors to avail those children basic literacy and numeracy skills so they can stand on their own. And we are not in support of street begging.

He added that the country can only move forward when there is an absence of nepotism, tribalism, and exploitation of religion.

“Unless we get rid of nepotism, tribalism and exploitation of religion, we will not get it right in this country. The constitution is very clear on the need for peaceful coexistence among all of us, which is why the principle of federal character is enshrined in the constitution, but it has been abused.”

State Policing

Zulum noted that the rise in the issue of banditry in the country has brought about the crucial subject of state policing.

He said that it was not time for the country to create a system that allows for the creation of state police, adding, “I’m entitled to my opinion.”

“Given the current insecurity challenges in the country and the escalation of banditry, policing becomes another issue that needs closer attention for the purpose of strengthening its efficiency across national spectrum.

“There are already calls for state policing, but let me be very clear here that while the idea of state policing might be altruistic and in fact desirable, I Babagana Zulum do not support state policing. The reason is very simple. State police will further polarise an already fragile system and disintegrate further our weak national unity.

“For the sake of national unity, I will not advise the creation of state police. It’s not yet time for us to have it, but as time goes on, the idea of having state police is very good. I’m entitled to my opinion.”