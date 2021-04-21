fbpx
Idriss Deby’s Son Emerges President Of Chad

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Idriss Deby’s Son Emerges President Of Chad

April 21, 20210114
Idriss Deby's Son Emerges President Of Chad

General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the son of Chad’s slain leader Idriss Deby Itno is to take over as President in place of his father.

This is according to a document released by the Presidency on Wednesday.

The document said General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, 37, who on Tuesday was named transitional leader as head of a military council following his father’s death, will “occupy the functions of the President of the Republic” and also serve as head of the armed forces.

The charter repeals the preceding constitution and will be implemented as the “basic law of the Republic,” according to its terms.

The younger Deby has also been named “Supreme Head of the Armed Forces,” it said.

Deby’s son had overseen his father’s security as head of the elite presidential guard and had often appeared alongside him.

He signed a decree on Tuesday setting out a military council with 15 generals, including himself and 14 others known to have been part of the late president’s circle of loyalists.

READ ARTICLES: Late Idriss Deby’s Son To Head Chad’s Military Council

BREAKING: Chad’s President, Idriss Deby Is Dead

Idriss Deby Itno Of Chad Extends 30-Year Reign As President

The council is tasked with an 18-month transition toward “free and democratic elections.”

Mahamat Idriss Deby also chairs the “military transition council, the council of ministers, the councils and superior committees of national defence,” according to the charter.

The new Head of State will promulgate legislation adopted by the 69 members of the national transition council, who are named directly by Mahamat.

The Transition Charter, which contains 95 articles, also guarantees “freedom of opinion, conscience, and worship.”

A transition government has been set up, whose members are named by the new president.

“The members of the army who are called to the transition government are discharged from all military duties,” the charter said.

Related tags :

About Author

Idriss Deby’s Son Emerges President Of Chad
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Naira Gains At Black Market BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 1, 20210232

Financial Experts Support Naira Exchange Rate Unification

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram …Highlight impact of devaluation Financial experts have lent their support to the gradual adjustment of the exchange rate to close the gap between the NAFEX
Read More
December 27, 2013056

N2b Insufficient For Northeast’s Security–Nyako

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor Murtala Nyako of Adamawa State, yesterday railed the proposed N2 billion budget by the Federal Government’s for security in the Northeast which has
Read More
October 17, 2014175

NBS Set To Develop Appropraite Living Standards Index For Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that he is working on an appropriate index for Nigeria for the purpose of improving household data col
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.