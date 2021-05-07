Idris Elba To Host 2021 Africa Day Concert

May 7, 2021 91

Idris Elba has been selected to host the 2021 edition of the Africa Day concert which is scheduled to hold on May 25.

And…. we’re back! Celebrating Africa and all its glory. @MTVBaseAfrica @YouTube bring you the Africa Day Concert hosted by yours truly. See you on May 25! #AfricaDayConcert #AfricaDay 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/auufD6Ds1r — Idris Elba (@idriselba) May 6, 2021

Africa Day

Africa Day is marked annually to commemorate the establishment of the African Union (AU), previously known as the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), in 1963.

The organisers said the event would be streamed on YouTube and also be broadcast on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322).

The concert would feature several African artistes who will be performing on multiple stages including in Lagos and Johannesburg.

It also said that the event would be hosted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that all safety and social distancing measures will be strictly adhered to.

“Africa is in the midst of a creative and cultural renaissance that has been accelerated by artists who are claiming a unique space in the world,” the statement read.

In his remark, Elba said hosting the event would offer him the platform to further promote Africa’s rich cultures and creative talents to the world.

“I’m committed to shining a light on African culture, heritage and the arts. During a year when globally we have all had to reflect deeply on our purpose, I’ve taken inspiration from the continent with its diversity of voices, creativity and innovation. Here’s to Africa’s Next Global Wave,” he said.

YouTube

Also speaking, Alex Okosi, YouTube’s managing director of emerging markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, described the event as timely.

“We are excited to work with Idris Elba and MTV Base to celebrate Africa Day this year through another powerful concert event. With African music continuing to connect and inspire people around the world, the timing is perfect to shine the spotlight on the next wave of African artists that will make a global impact on music and culture,” Okosi said.

In the same vein, Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said the event will provide the needed spark to enable people to navigate the post-COVID-19 era.

“The past year has been an unprecedented one for all of us and it is a tremendous inspiration so see how our African artists and Africans on the continent and globally are lighting the way through creativity, collaboration and innovation. The power of music, culture and the arts unifies and brings hope,” Twala said.