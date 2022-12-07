ICPC Confirms Arrest, Detention of D’Banj

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed the arrest and detention of Mr. Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’Banj, in connection with an investigation into fraud involving the N-Power Programme.

President Muhammadu Buhari established the N-Power scheme on June 8, 2016, to address issues of youth unemployment and empowerment, as well as to help increase social development.

In accordance with its mandate, the Commission stated that it had received numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds amounting to billions of naira following the Federal Government’s approval and release of such funds to beneficiaries.

Many N-Power beneficiaries had complained about not receiving their monthly funds despite the fact that the government had paid them.

“About 10 persons have been invited by the ICPC over the last few months in connection with the N-Power fraud, and have been granted administrative bail after their detention. Several invitations to Mr. Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, to appear before a team of investigators were ignored and not honoured.

“Mr. Oyebanjo turned in himself and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters on Tuesday, 6th December, 2022, and is currently assisting the investigators to unravel the circumstances of the fraud allegations by the petitioners.

“The investigation will be all-encompassing and also be extended to other collaborators of the fraud and the banks where the beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled,” an ICPC communique partly read.

According to the Commission, the investigation is ongoing, and it would be preferable if no one predicted the outcome.