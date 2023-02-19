ICPC Arrests Oando Accountant In Abuja Over Alleged Extortion

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested an unnamed accountant from Oando Filling Station in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja.

The accountant was arrested for alleged racketeering with the new naira notes.

Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, ICPC’s spokesperson, said in a statement that the anti-graft agency’s Monitoring Team had previously received a tip-off that the said filling station had deliberately disconnected its Point of Sale (POS) services so that motorists could not access the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, using their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

Ogugua said: “Upon reaching the petrol station, the Team found out that motorists were forced to pay for the product in cash, and those without the new notes were directed to a POS operator directly opposite the filling station to access the cash.

“ICPC operatives found out that the POS did not only belong to the accountant of the filling station, but it was charging a very high exorbitant rate as commission against the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The sum of N1 million was discovered with the POS operator which the Team directed that should be paid into a bank account.

“The accountant was arrested alongside the POS operator, and both has been granted administrative bail by the commission.”