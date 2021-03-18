fbpx
ICPC Arrests Ex-JAMB Register For Alleged Misappropriation Of ₦900 million

LEGALNEWS

March 18, 20210100
Dibu Ojerinde

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) reveals that it has arrested Professor Dibu Ojerinde, a former Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for alleged misappropriation of ₦900 million.

According to a statement signed on Wednesday by Azuka Ogugua, ICPC’s Spokesperson, the former JAMB Boss was arrested on March 15, 2021, in Abuja.

He is alleged to have committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

“He has been detained by the Commission for questioning over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion, and making false statements to public officials.

“The former JAMB boss is also being questioned by the Commission for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to shell companies which cannot be traced, the statement read in part.

Ojerinde was also alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of ₦450 million each, to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB.

“There is no evidence to show that the items which are examination materials were supplied as the contractors cannot be found.

READ ALSO: John Magufuli, Tanzania’s President, Is Dead, He Was 61

“Similar contracts were allegedly awarded to Solid Figures Limited, Holywalk Limited, and other companies for various sums without any trace of executions,” Ogugua said in the statement.

Ojerinde is currently being held on a remand warrant and will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

