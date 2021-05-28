ICPC Arrests 2 FRSC Officials Over Certificate Forgery

May 28, 2021 62

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested 2 officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC); Messrs. Edwin Onyuwe and Achigili Ogoli over certificate forgery.

Azuka Ogugua, ICPC spokesperson, and Bisi Kazeem, FRSC spokesperson, revealed on Friday that two members of a certificate forgery syndicate, Mr. Sunday Okpara and Abdulrahman Razak, were arrested for forging the certificate of the University of Abuja for the two officials of FRSC.

The Commission also arrested two members of a certificate forgery syndicate, Mr. Sunday Okpara and Abdulrahman Razak, for forging the certificate of the University of Abuja for the two officials of FRSC.



For more: https://t.co/bj2ziATZ9k — ICPC Nigeria (@ICPC_PE) May 28, 2021

READ ALSO: INEC Suffered 41 Attacks In 2 Years

The two officials were alleged to have also presented fake statements of result from the same institution to the management of FRSC for the same purpose of upgrading to officer cadre.

“Before their arrest by ICPC, the corps had contacted the University of Abuja to ascertain the authenticity of the certificates,” the statement said.

“The school wrote to FRSC confirming that the degree certificates were forged.

“Yet, Onyuwe and Ogoli, maintained that they were originals approved by the university, having allegedly paid ₦500,000 bribe to a staff of the university to falsify records in order to back their claim.

“ICPC, in the course of investigation found that the two FRSC officials were students of the distance learning programme of the university. However, they could not graduate due to poor results, as documents from the university showed they had multiple carry-overs in the courses registered.

“This allegedly made them approach the forgery syndicate to prepare the forged degree certificates for them to present to their organization for an upgrade of their cadre.

“The amount of ₦430,000 was found to have been paid to the syndicate for the forgery, with Onyuwe paying ₦230,000 while Ogoli paid ₦200,000 respectively.”