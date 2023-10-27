ICCROM To Hold Its 33rd General Assembly In Rome

The 33rd session of the ICCROM General Assembly, the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property, will be held in Rome, Italy, from 2 to 3 November 2023. The two-day event will focus on the most recent concerns and pressing issues related to the preservation of cultural heritage in Member States. It will be the first in-person General Assembly since before the pandemic.

The ICCROM General Assembly has a long history of more than 60 years. ICCROM was created by UNESCO in 1956 and established in Rome in 1959 with the aim of promoting the conservation and preservation of cultural heritage worldwide. Since then, the General Assembly has convened every two years to assess the progress made, set priorities, and address emerging issues in the field. In addition, the General Assembly serves as a crucial platform for stimulating dialogue, sharing knowledge, discussing challenges, and fostering collaborations to safeguard our shared cultural heritage.

This year, delegations of ICCROM’s 137 Member States will meet to discuss and enhance the Rome-based agency’s strategic directions and work plan, and elect its new governing Council. The event will also be an opportunity to appoint ICCROM’s new Director-General, discuss the financial situation and digital transformation, approve draft amendments submitted by the Council and Member States, and review activities and projects implemented by its various programmes during the period of 2022-2023, as well as the programme of activities and budget for the next two years (2024-2025).

The General Assembly will also discuss relations with the host country, Italy, which has always played a crucial role in supporting the organization’s activities, both as a major contributor to its budget and as an active member with long-term institutional scientific partnerships. Relations with the United Arab Emirates, which is a major partner of ICCROM in its efforts to preserve and enhance cultural heritage, will also be reviewed. The close cooperation between ICCROM and the United Arab Emirates has resulted in many initiatives and projects, the most important of which is the establishment of the ICCROM-Sharjah regional office.

A Thematic Discussion on the concept of “Heritage and Migration” will be held as a part of the activities of the General Assembly. The session will explore ways migration changes concepts of heritage and suggest pathways to greater inclusivity regarding heritage. It will also consider how more inclusive approaches to heritage contribute to the well-being of diverse communities, how these approaches change ways of caring for and communicating the value of heritage, and what responses are needed from the conservation sector.

The ICCROM Award Ceremony will be held during the 33rd General Assembly. This award is granted to individuals who have contributed significantly to ICCROM’s development, or who have special merit in the field of conservation, protection and restoration of cultural heritage. The Council members nominate and vote for one winner of the Award in each biennium. By tradition, and following the Council’s decisions, the Award is presented on the occasion of ICCROM’s General Assembly.