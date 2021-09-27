ICAN Hosts Renaissance Banquet

September 27, 2021 210

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the leading umbrella body of the accounting profession in the country, today announced that it will unveil its new corporate identity on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The event themed: ‘The ICAN Renaissance Banquet’, will hold at The Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event, which will involve a captive live audience, will also be beamed live across social media platforms for those who cannot attend.

Mrs. Comfort Eyitayo, President of ICAN, said: “This rebranding exercise offers the Institute the opportunity to deepen its differentiation, reach new target audiences and the stimulation it requires to create new growth, in an ever-evolving market. It is poised to preserve the legacy of the Institute while keeping it young, fresh, trendy and dynamically keeping it at the top in the industry.”

READ ALSO: 3,000 Passports Ready For Collection – Immigration Official

She added that “As the industry leader, ICAN is continually evolving to keep it current and with a personality that appeals to our stakeholders.”

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) is the body statutorily established and chartered in 1965 to regulate the practice of the accountancy profession in Nigeria. The rebranding is to reflect its new development initiatives.