fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EVENTSNEWS

ICAN Hosts Renaissance Banquet

September 27, 20210210
ICAN Hosts Renaissance Banquet

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the leading umbrella body of the accounting profession in the country, today announced that it will unveil its new corporate identity on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The event themed: ‘The ICAN Renaissance Banquet’, will hold at The Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event, which will involve a captive live audience, will also be beamed live across social media platforms for those who cannot attend.

Mrs. Comfort Eyitayo, President of ICAN, said: “This rebranding exercise offers the Institute the opportunity to deepen its differentiation, reach new target audiences and the stimulation it requires to create new growth, in an ever-evolving market. It is poised to preserve the legacy of the Institute while keeping it young, fresh, trendy and dynamically keeping it at the top in the industry.”

READ ALSO: 3,000 Passports Ready For Collection – Immigration Official

She added that “As the industry leader, ICAN is continually evolving to keep it current and with a personality that appeals to our stakeholders.”

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) is the body statutorily established and chartered in 1965 to regulate the practice of the accountancy profession in Nigeria. The rebranding is to reflect its new development initiatives.

About Author

ICAN Hosts Renaissance Banquet
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

eNaira Will Improve Cross-border Transactions - CBN BANKING & FINANCECOVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSNEWSLETTER
March 10, 202101332

CBN Awards N253.54 Million For Healthcare Research

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has awarded N253.54 million grants to five researchers in support of research and development in Nigeria’s health sector.
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 23, 20130133

Jonathan Disagrees With US Report On Corruption In Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the report by the United States of America that corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of the nation, President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday in
Read More
ECOWAS Leaders Seek Debt Cancellation INTERNATIONALNEWS
September 6, 20210213

ECOWAS Condemns Guinea’ Coup d’état

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the coup d’état that took place in the Republic of Guinea Conakry on Sunday. The Presid
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.