March 9, 2021 118

The United Kingdom has pledged to return to Nigeria, looted assets worth £4.2 million traced to former convicted Governor of Delta State James Ibori.

READ ALSO: See How To Check NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Loan Status

Catriona Laing, British high commissioner to Nigeria, signed a memorandum to that effect with Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, in Abuja on Tuesday.