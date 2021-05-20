Ibori Loot: “Delta State Not Included In FG’s Plan” – Malami

May 20, 2021 86

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice revealed that Delta State will not be included in the spending of £4.2 million recovered looted funds associated with the family members of James Ibori, a former governor of Delta State.

James Ibori Loot

Malami said Federal Government (FG) would deviate from the agreement reached with the government of the United Kingdom concerning the disbursement of the fund.

He said this while answering questions during a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that FG received £4,214,017.66 of the loot associated with the family members of Ibori.

During the programme, Malami listed the projects the money would be spent on according to the agreement reached.

He said the government would deviate from the agreement.

Malami said, “The way international diplomatic processes operate with particular regard to the recovery of looted asset is more or less about engagement among the nations of interest.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Delta State Government asked FG in late March to return the £4.2 million James Ibori-loot being repatriated to Nigeria by the United Kingdom to the state.