Ibom Air To Make Business Economy Thrive In Rivers

July 6, 2021 126

Domestic carrier, Ibom Air, is projected to boost economic activities in Rivers State following the deployment of its Airbus 220-300 for its Lagos-Port Harcourt route.

The flight route was debuted yesterday to the delight of the Rivers State Government that praised the launch as it would impact business in the state.

Ibom Air would also create competition in the aviation sector within the region.

Speaking at the launch at the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Omagwa, Rivers State, the Rivers’ Commissioner of Transportation, Osima Ginah, assured of “enough” passengers for business.

The commissioner said, “We are, therefore, delighted to welcome Ibom Air. Ibom will actually increase commercial activities in Rivers State because it is going to make the business economy thrive.

READ ALSO: FG Disbursed N2.84 billion Stimulus Package To Airlines – Agba

“Most times when you get to the airport other airlines are not available, but with Ibom Air coming to Rivers, you know you have an alternative.

“Port Harcourt is a business hub and I want to assure Ibom Air that we have enough passengers for them to do business. It is a welcome development.

“It is going to boost the economy of the state because more people will come to Rivers and this will ease transportation.”

Explaining the airline’s decision to launch a flight route in Port Harcourt, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ibom Air, George Uriesi, said that the city had “the capacity”.

He said, “Port Harcourt has the capacity. The first flight was about 90 percent full, and the return leg is the same too. We expected that Port Harcourt would provide the kind of load factor to justify the use of this aircraft type and we need it to create more capacity for Port Harcourt passengers.

“We have four or five targets in our expansion drive. But the decision on where we go is always based on numbers (traffic). So, it is very likely that one of the destinations will be a northern city.”