Ibom Air Swells Fleet with Arrival of Fifth Aircraft

Ibom Air has announced that it has delivered additional aircraft, thus increasing its fleet to five aircraft.

The Akwa Ibom state-owned airline said the aircraft would have been delivered earlier but was delayed due to the COVID-19.

“After delays occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ibom Air is pleased to finally receive its fifth Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft, the second of the two additional aircraft purchased in December 2019. The aircraft, with registration number 5N-BXO, arrived Lagos from Calgary, Canada at 00.05 am local time, Saturday morning, 01 August 2020).

“With the arrival of this aircraft, our modern and efficient fleet grows to five aircraft and Ibom Air continues to operate the youngest fleet amongst Nigeria’s airlines. This fleet strategy is in line with our vision to be a world-class African regional airline,” Ibom Air management said.

The airline also disclosed that a key benefit of Ibom Air’s modern fleet of Bombardier CRJ 900 aircraft was that they all come factory-fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters.

“HEPA filters are high-intensity filters that do not just filter dust, but effectively capture greater than 99.97 per cent of the airborne microbes in cabin air, including microscopic particles such as bacteria and viruses. Cabin air in HEPA equipped aircraft generally pass through the filters every 2-3 minutes, removing contaminants and greatly enhancing the quality of air in the cabin.

“Ibom Air thanks the Hon. Minister of Aviation, the Federal Ministry of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Akwa Ibom State Government, for their consistent support.

“We also thank our highly valued customers for your continued loyalty and assure you that Ibom Air is now better prepared than ever, to continue to deliver the trademark services you have come to rely on us for: schedule reliability, on-time departures and excellent service!,” the airline added.