Ibom Air Announces Possible Cancellation Of Flights Over Scarcity Of Aviation Fuel

Amid the delay of scheduled flights operated by Ibom Air, the authorities have alerted their customers of the possibility of cancellation of flights.

The reasons for the setback were revealed via a statement on Friday by Aniekan Essienette, Ibom Air’s General Manager of Marketing and Communication.

Dear Valued Customer,



This is to bring to your notice that the growing unavailability of aviation fuel has greatly impacted on our operations, leading to flight delays. At this point, it might now result in some flight cancellations. pic.twitter.com/fgaqEyvVdv — Ibom Air (@ibomairlines) July 22, 2022

He said the recent difficulty experienced by Ibom Air’s customers is due to the growing unavailability of aviation fuel.

While noting that the operation of the airline was affected, Essienette hinted that the delay might even lead to the cancellation of some flights.

The customers of Ibom Air’s commitment to addressing the situation which he described as unprecedented and disruptive to the airline’s value proposition.

The aviation company said it will do everything it can to operate its flight schedule as close to 100% as possible and work to restore normalcy as soon as possible.

Read the full statement by Ibom Air to its customers below:

Aviation Fuel Scarcity Alert

Dear Valued customer,

This is to bring to your notice that the growing unavailability of aviation fuel has greatly impacted on our operations, leading to flight delays. At this point, it might now result in some flight cancellations.

While this situation is unprecedented and disruptive to our value proposition, we assure you that it is as distressing to us as it is to you.

As Ibom Air, we will continue to do everything in our power to operate our flight schedule as close to 100% as possible while looking forward to normalcy being restored at the earliest.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Signed

Aniekan Essienette

GM Marketing and Communication,

Ibom Air.

22nd July 2022