IBM To Provide Jobs For 30 Million Individuals Before 2030

April 19, 2022
IBM

Tech goliath, IBM, plans to equip skill to 30 million by 2030. IBM has inked over 170 new academic and industry partnerships to achieve this. It has founded programs and career-building platforms to develop access to education and in-demand technical roles.

The company has built partnerships with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), particularly those focusing on groups such as underserved youth, women, and military veterans.

In India, the company collaborates with the Haryana State Board of Technical Education and Uttar Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to upskill youth from across the country.

Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said its collaboration with 30 global organizations, including governments, community colleges, non-profits, and employment agencies, is focused on enhancing underserved populations’ skills and employability.

Eleven organizations from India have been part of the collaboration to contribute to IBM’s total goal of 500,000 by the end of last year through its SkillsBuild program.

IBM’s curricula include introductions to AI and cloud computing, particularly for positions like help desk specialist, web developer, and data analyst.

IBM SkillsBuild and IBM mentors train for web development and programming careers. In Nigeria, IBM partnered with Coca-Cola HBC to skill youth in workplace readiness and interpersonal skills.

