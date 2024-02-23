IBEDC Disconnects UCH Over N500m Debt

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has terminated power supply to the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State, due to an outstanding debt of N500m, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Dr. Jesse Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Director of UCH, confirmed the disconnection by IBEDC on Thursday. However, he refrained from divulging the specific reason for the action.

In contrast, IBEDC’s spokesperson, Busolami Tunwase, refuted claims of disconnection but acknowledged the hospital’s substantial debt to the utility company, amounting to approximately N500m.

Tunwase clarified that while UCH indeed owed IBEDC, the current power outage at the hospital was due to a technical fault in the vicinity. She emphasized that IBEDC had made repeated attempts to engage UCH in discussions regarding the outstanding debt, urging them to settle the amount owed or negotiate a payment plan.

“We have reached out to them on multiple occasions through written correspondence and invitations to meetings to discuss the debt and find an amicable resolution. Our intention is not to disrupt their services, especially considering the critical role UCH plays in healthcare delivery,” Tunwase explained.

She further clarified that the power outage coincided with ongoing efforts to address the outstanding debt with UCH, emphasizing that the interruption in power supply was due to a localized technical issue in the area rather than a deliberate disconnection by IBEDC.