IBB: Succeeding President Should Be Able To Communicate With Nigerians

August 6, 20210143
Former military ruler, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has stated that Nigeria’s succeeding president should be able to communicate with Nigerians.

Babangida stated that the country’s next leader must speak to the citizens, have a good understanding of economics, and have allies in all regions.

The former head of state made this comment during an interview on Arise TV on Friday.

He stated that he has seen Nigerians who possess these attributes and are in their sixties.

READ ALSO: FG Can Be Developed If States, LGAs Develop – Okowa

“If you get a good leadership that links with the people and tries to talk with the people; not talking on top of the people, then we would be okay,” he said.

“I have started visualizing a good Nigerian leader. That is, a person who travels across the country and has a friend virtually everywhere he travels to, and he knows at least one person that he can communicate with.

“That is a person, who is very versed in economics and is also a good politician, who should be able to talk to Nigerians and so on. I have seen one, or two or three of such persons already in his sixties. I believe so if we can get him.”

He called for the prioritization of qualification over ethnicity when selecting the next president of Nigeria.

“Either we want to practice democracy the way it should be practiced, or we define democracy on our own whims and caprices,” he said.

“If we are going to do it the way it is done all over the world, you allow the process to continue. It is through the process that you will come up with a candidate that will rule the country. His beliefs and qualifications should be considered before he throws his hat into the ring, regardless of where he comes from.”

IBB: Succeeding President Should Be Able To Communicate With Nigerians
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

