IBB Laud’s FG’s Effort in Fight against Coronavirus

A Former Military President of Nigeria, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has commended the Nigerian government on the efforts so far made towards managing the spread of COVID 19 in the Country.

While equally commending the Governors of the states in the Country, General Ibrahim Babangida, mentioned that despite the rising numbers of the COVID-19 in the Country, the situation is still being kept at manageable levels within the limits of the health care system.

He gave the commendation on Sunday, in Minna, the Niger State Capital.

The Former Military President, who emphasized the need to sustain the enforcement of appropriate and consistent social distancing prescription for effective prevention of the further spread of the pandemic, also commended the professional display and wonderful efforts of the front line medical personnel for their patriotism, resilience, sacrifice, and commitment in the fight of eradicating COVID-19,

“It’s time for synergy between Federal Government efforts and that of states where the majority of citizens live with attendant implications for flattening the curve, increasing testing capacity and reduce the pains and we have the lesson and experiences of China, Taiwan, and other countries to benefit from.”

He Enjoined both Christians and Muslims in the country to use the holy period of Easter and that of Ramadan period that is fast approaching to pray for the country, “and for Allah’s mercy and reprieve in the circumstances we find ourselves of the COVID 19 pandemic situation.”

IBB further saluted the courage of individuals, groups and corporate entities for supporting governments at various levels.

General Babangida, who advised stakeholders in the Country to always avoid politicizing government’s efforts of curtailing the menace of Corona Virus, Commended the Officials of the Nigerian Government for the provision of various palliatives geared towards alleviating the excruciating pains associated with the lockdown.

He, however, urged Nigerians to collectively observe all recommendations of NCDC and adhere strictly to directives of government on basic hygiene. “Wash our hands frequently with soap under running water, avoid touching your face & high-contact surfaces and also avoiding gatherings & physical contact thus Practice social distancing by to prevent the spread of the COVID 19”.

Source: VON