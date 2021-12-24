IBB Backs Osinbajo For 2023 Presidential Race

December 24, 2021 87

A former military head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has stated that Nigeria needs a leader like Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to steer the country.

He made the statement on Thursday during a visit by members of the Osinbajo Grassroot Organisation (OGO to him in Niger state.

There have been similar expression of support from other groups for the vice-president to run for the presidency in the next election.

Osinbajo is yet to express interest in running for political office in 2023.

According to IBB, Osinbajo is someone he respects because he has good intentions for the country.

“I know the vice-president very well. He’s a good man. I have spoken with him a couple of times and I respect him. He is a good man and we need good men to run this country — somebody you can learn from, somebody you share a common conviction with, and he has this passion for this great country,” Babangida said.

While addressing the organisation, IBB commended the group for its efforts and urged them to remain committed to achieving their goals.

“For the first time, I’m seeing a group of people who are passionate about this country, who believe in this country, and want to make this country better and put up an organisation like this so that other Nigerians will copy what you’re doing and also take interest,” he said.

“What you have just done will make Nigeria better. You’re indirectly preaching politics of conviction and this is the first time I have seen an organisation that is trying to imbibe this and put it as a culture for the Nigerian masses.

“I pray and hope that you will sustain and maintain this body and people will say one day that there used to be an organisation, OGO. And it will be nice to see the whole of Nigeria where people practise politics of conviction.

“I commend the organisation for thinking that way. I pray and hope that other members of the Nigerian society will come to learn from what you’re trying to do. Politicians have a lot to learn from what you’re trying to do.

“It’s not easy, but stay the course. Please convey my best wishes to the vice-president and tell him that he should stay the course and remain positive about this country. His thoughts about the country, I pray that it will manifest within the period that is ahead.

“It’s not easy for all of you, but you have the energy, conviction, knowledge to impart on other people. I wish you well and you can be rest assured that I’m convinced that you are the right people.

“Nigeria is a very good country. The people are good but you have to understand them. Once you understand the people and you can communicate with them, then your problem is almost solved.”