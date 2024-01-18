Ibadan Explosion: Residents Point Fingers at Malian Illegal Miners, FG Begins Investigation

In the aftermath of the explosion that rocked Adeyi Avenue in Bodija, Ibadan, residents are pointing blame at Malian illegal miners for the devastating incident that claimed at least three lives, left scores injured, and caused extensive property damage. Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has called on government agencies to identify and punish those responsible for the “reckless behavior” that triggered the explosion.

President Tinubu expressed his concern over the incident, describing it as “worrisome.” The explosion, which occurred on Tuesday night, resulted in significant casualties, with over 80 individuals reported injured and billions of naira worth of property destroyed.

A resident of Adeyi Avenue, identified as Apa, attributed the explosion to explosive materials used by Malian illegal miners residing in the area. He urged the Federal Government to take action against illegal miners, particularly those from Mali, emphasizing the need to send them out of the country.

Apa shared his suspicions, stating, “There must be equipment they’re using for doing their mining work that must have exploded, and that equipment is not a cheap material. It’s something that’s very heavy.” He called attention to the potential hazards posed by such equipment in a residential area.

Another resident, Taiwo Salami, expressed the need to address the chaos and disorder in the country, stating, “There is chaos and disorder in this country. This is not the country everybody wants to live in. This is not the country of our dreams. It’s just ridiculous.” He lamented the loss of lives and the extensive damage to properties.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who visited the scene of the explosion, confirmed the casualties and attributed the blast to illegal miners occupying one of the houses in the Bodija area. Preliminary investigations revealed foreign names in the Corporate Affairs Commission documents of the company involved in the explosion.

Governor Makinde criticized the failure of the neighborhood association to report the activities of illegal miners to law enforcement agencies. He pledged to uncover the identities of those involved and proposed seeking approval to mandate miners with explosives to store them with the military, ensuring stricter control and preventing future incidents.