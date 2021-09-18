IAA Africa Rising 4 Set To Project African Brands To The World

September 18, 2021 190

All is now set for the 2021 edition of Africa Rising 4, a continental conference of the International Advertising Association (IAA), billed to hold from September, 28 – 29, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the international advertising body, this year’s edition of the Africa rising 4, which will be virtual is conceptualized to further project African brands to the world and bringing together the best on the continent to discuss trends and key developments..

With the theme, ‘Africa to the World’, the organization has assembled prominent experts within and outside Africa to speak on the theme and share their experiences working on brands in Africa and how the international community can tap into the hidden treasures in the continent to further grow the global economy.

The statement which was signed by the President of the Nigerian chapter of the association, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, indicated that considering the current state of the world, the 2021 theme will reflect true African brands and dial the relevance of Africa as a continent to the World especially Brands as ‘The Engine Of Economic Revival in Africa’

Meanwhile, the brochure released by the organizers indicated that this year’s conference will be focused on; strong African Brands living beyond the boundaries to become global icons, economic prospects through varying nations (AfCFTA), creativity, and the Arts within the context of the rich characteristics of Africa and technology and the digital evolution.

Other areas that will be focused on are; next level of Marketing, what insights will drive the success of the continent, and leadership in a challenging arena.

Commenting on the proposed focused areas and how the previous editions of the conference have impacted the industry and the market, the IAA President said; “IAA Africa Rising is Africa’s region’s most anticipated MarCom conference that brings together the very best in the industry over a 2-day period to deliberate on topics propelling the industry and find new ways to uplift the industry on the continent.

The 1st edition was held in 2015 in Accra, under the theme: “Africa Rising – the New Consumer Generation. Since then, themes such as Evolution of Brands and Consumers: Reinvent or Die!, Technology Trends vs Consumer Choice! – Who’s determining the future?

Have played a critical role in the overall agenda of the IAA on the continent,” Since inception, the Africa Rising conference has played host to many influential speakers and participants.

In line with this, the 2021 edition will also parade prominent speakers including Nigeria’s Folake Ani-Mumuney, Global Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications (First Bank Limited), Juliet Ehimuan, Director, West Africa (Google), Mitchell Elegbe Founder, Group MD & CEO (Interswitch) and Lara Kayode Managing Partner (O.Kayode & Co).

Other confirmed speakers include; Joel E. Nettey, World President & Chairman (International Advertising Association) Declan Arhen, Director, Africa (Brand Finance) Gabor George Burt, Founder & Director (The Slingshot Group) and sixteen other industry players and brands custodians.