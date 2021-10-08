fbpx

“I Was Not Arrested By EFCC” – Ike Ekweremadu

October 8, 2021044
Ike Ekweremadu, the former Deputy President of the Senate on Thursday, has debunked reports that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Senator Ekweremadu through his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, assured his supporters that there was nothing to worry about.

He said the report, like others before it, represented only the “unholy imagination of the authors and their sponsors”.

“My attention has been called to a fake story making the round purporting that I was arrested by the EFCC. I could not have bothered about such spurious tales, but for the concerns shown by my friends and supporters through calls and messages.

“There was no such arrest and I have never been arrested by the EFCC.

“The public should, therefore, ignore this and other such hatchet reports and smear campaigns as they only represent the unholy imaginations of the authors and their sponsors”, the statement added.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

