I Spend At Least 3 Days In Yobe Every Month – Mala Buni

November 29, 2020 30

Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe, in an interview with BBC said that he spends at least three days in a month in the state.

The governor said he carries out his duties effectively even when he is not in the state.

Buni was reacting to criticism that he has been largely absent from the state since he took over as the caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that his duty in the ruling party is not hindering his efforts to discharge his responsibilities.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram: 43 Rice Farmers Killed In Borno

”On the issue of staying, there is no way I can spend a month without spending three or four days in Yobe state. And then even if I return to Yobe, I won’t advertise or make it public that today I will be in Yobe and tomorrow I will be leaving,” the governor said.

“Wait, Let me land, listen to me, I won’t be revealing to the public that I came to Yobe or when I am leaving. And at this age of technology, when will anybody say that there were bunch of files waiting for me? Even before I came here I don’t know the numbers (of files I treated).”