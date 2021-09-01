fbpx

I Sacked Nanono, Mamman To Strengthen Weak Areas, Says Buhari

September 1, 20210149
President Muhammadu Buhari says the Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Nanono and his Power counterpart, Saleh Mamman, were sacked in order to identify and strengthen weak areas and close gaps.

The president announced the this in his address during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

He added that the decision was reached in order to reinvigorate his cabinet and consolidate legacy achievements.

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps,” he added.

Buhari, however, redeployed Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Environment, to the Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development, while Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minister of State, Works & Housing was asked to assume office as the Minister of Power.

Buhari also noted that the ministers were sacked after an independent and critical self-review of their performance.

Buhari said that the sackings of the ministers was to also close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.

He said, “On Wednesday 21st August, 2019 the current Federal Executive Council was sworn-in after a rigorous retreat to bring returning and new members up to speed on the accomplishments, challenges and lessons drawn from my first term in Office and to emphasise the nine priority areas of government for the second term.

“Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector Reporting during Cabinet meetings and at Retreats.

“I must commend this cabinet for demonstrating unparalleled resilience that helped the government to navigate the disruption to global systems and governance occasioned by the emergence of COVID-19 shortly after inauguration. The weekly Federal Executive Council meetings was not spared because the traditional mode was altered.

“As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.”

“In due course, substantive nominations will be made to fill the consequential vacancies in accordance with the requirements of the constitution.

“I have personally met with the departing members to thank them for their contributions to discussions in cabinet and the invaluable services rendered to the nation.

“Today, effectively marks their last participation in the Federal Executive Council deliberations and I wish them the best in all future endeavours,” he said.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

