‘I Receive Death Threats’ – EFCC Boss

June 15, 2021 42

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed that he received death threats from unknown individuals.

He disclosed this during an interview on the Sunrise Daily programme aired on Channels TV.

Bawa stated that the threats were a revelation of “how bad it is”.

He said, “Last week I was in New York when a senior citizen received a phone call from somebody that is not even under investigation.

“The person said on phone, ‘I am going to kill the EFCC Chairman. I am going to kill him.’

“That is to tell you how bad it is. It is actually real. Corruption can fight back.”

He added that one of the challenges Nigeria faces was real estate, as illicit funds flow through the sector.

“One of the problems we have in this country now is the real estate. 90 to 100 per cent of the resources are being laundered through real estate. Although they are being regulated, that is not enough in terms of how they make their returns to the special control unit against money laundering.

“A lot of issues that we can talk all day about but I think this particular area if we get it right, you will see that it will not be fashionable for us to have these grand scale corruption,” he added.