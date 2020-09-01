I Look Forward to the Day Nigeria Rewards Hard Work, says Nigerian-born Minister in Canada

Kaycee Madu, a Nigerian-born lawyer appointed minister of justice and solicitor-general of Alberta in Canada, says he looks forward to the day Nigeria will become a place where hard work and merit are rewarded.

Madu recently became the first African to be appointed minister of justicein the Canadian province after his previous role as minister for municipal affairs.

His appointment was described as one that would bring the needed perspective and change in the justice system.

In a tweet on Sunday evening, Madu thanked Nigerians who celebrated his appointment.

“Thank you for all the support and prayers coming from Nigeria and Nigerians in the diaspora,” he said.

“I look forward to the day when Nigeria and Africa become places where hard work and merit are rewarded. Chukwu Gozie!”

Madu had his tertiary education at the University of Lagos where he studied law before he was called to bar in the early 2000s.

In 2005, he and his wife — who also studied law — migrated to Canada where they have been practising.

In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Madu on his achievement.

The president described the honour as landmark and historic saying it once again pedestals people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life.

Source: The Cable