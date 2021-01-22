‘I Just Filed Articles Of Impeachment On Biden’ – Republican Congresswoman

January 22, 2021 29

‘I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President Joe Biden’; those are the words of Republican congresswoman Majorie Greene.

Greene is a fierce supporter of ex-President of the United States Donald Trump.

She is also known for championing conspiracy theories peddled by QAnon, including the theory that the Nov. 3 election was rigged.

President Joe Biden was inaugurated on January 20, and two days into his presidency, Greene has filed Articles of Impeachment seeking to remove Biden.

In the past, her Twitter account has been suspended over “multiple violations.

She represents the state of Georgia where she claimed that there was election fraud.

READ ALSO: PTML Customs Command Records N189.3 billion In 2020

The unverified claim led to the suspension of her Twitter account for 12 hours.

Twitter explained that her account got suspended over “multiple violations of our civic integrity policy.”

In a 5-second video posted on Twitter, after the suspension was lifted by the platform’s managers, Greene said, “I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President Joe Biden, we’ll see how it goes.”