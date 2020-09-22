I Have No Plans to Dump PDP for APC – Obaseki

The Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has said that he has no plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and return to his former party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Obaseki, following his disqualification by APC governorship election screening committee, had joined the PDP for his reelection bid and eventually emerged victorious, defeating his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC in Saturday’s election with 307,955 votes as against the latter’s 223,619 votes.

Speaking during his appearance on the Morning Show on ARISE TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, the governor said he made promises to people of Edo as PDP candidate and it will be immoral and unfair to leave the platform given to him by the PDP to achieve his reelection bid.

”It’s not right to jettison them, I have no plan to return to APC.”

Details later…..

Source: THISDAY