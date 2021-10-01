“I have Learnt My Lesson” – Anthony Joshua

October 1, 2021 69

Anthony Joshua, a British Professional Boxer revealed that he has “learnt my lesson” after losing his world heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk in London over the weekend.

Usyk defeated Joshua on all three judges’ scorecards as he wrested the WBA, IBF and WBO titles away from the British boxer in front of a crowd of more than 66,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a social media post on Thursday, the 31-year-old boxer said: “I’ve watched the fight, analysed my preparations and identified my mistakes. I’ve learnt my lesson.

“Thanks for sending love & checking in. Don’t worry about me. My spirit is strong!”

I’ve watched the fight, analysed my preparations & identified my mistakes. I’ve learnt my lesson.



Thanks for sending love & checking in. Don’t worry about me. My spirit is strong! pic.twitter.com/waX0gnXgaE — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 30, 2021

READ ALSO: Week 15 Pool Fixture For Sat Oct 16 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

The 2 boxers are keen to activate a rematch clause, with Usyk hoping to take on Joshua in front of his home crowd in Kiev, although Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, suggested a second fight would likely take place in Britain again on economic grounds.

Fury

Joshua’s defeat has scuppered hopes of a “Battle of Britain” unification heavyweight title clash with Tyson Fury.

Fellow British heavyweight Fury defends his WBC title when he meets Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on October 9 — the third meeting between the boxers following a split-decision draw and a victory for Fury.

“My advice to Joshua in the rematch is, get stuck in the best way he knows how, put his best foot forward and swing away, Jack, swing away,” Fury said on Wednesday.

“Was I absolutely wounded that (Usyk) won? Yes, I was. I was hoping Joshua could win the fight, but he couldn’t — and that’s none of my business.

“The only thing I’m bothered about is beating Deontay Wilder, and that’s the most dangerous heavyweight out there. In my opinion, Wilder beats Joshua, Usyk, all the rest of the division, comfortably — but he cannot beat me.”