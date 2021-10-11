“I Don’t Have Strength To Put Up With Football” – Neymar

October 11, 2021 92

Brazil’s professional footballer, Neymar revealed on Sunday that the 2022 World Cup will be his last as he “doesn’t have the strength to put up with more football”.

“I think it will be my last World Cup,” Neymar said.

“I will play it like it is the last because I don’t know if I will still have the mental strength to put up with even more football.”

READ ALSO: SERAP Faults Proposed N26bn For Foreign Travels, Meals, Others

Neymar has played in two World Cups and is Brazil’s second top scorer of all time behind Pele. He (Neymar) will be 34 years when the 2026 tournament rolls around.

“I will do everything to get to the 2022 World Cup in great shape and will do everything to win for my country, to fulfill my biggest dream since I was little,” added the Paris Saint-Germain star.