I Am Eager To Leave Office And Retire To My Home Town – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he is eager to leave office and retire to his home town of Daura in Katsina State, where he was born.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said: “I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough. I am grateful to God that people appreciate the personal sacrifices we have been making.”

“By this time next year, I would have made the most out of the two terms, and in the remaining months I will do my best,” the president noted.

Buhari urged those in political positions and places of privilege to be mindful of helping the many Nigerians that were looking for opportunities. “If you are greedy, you won’t look around to see what is happening to those who are less endowed,’’ he said.

The president told the governors and political leaders that he had not been to his house in Daura for close to a year due to the demands of the office.

“The observation that I abandoned my base was made by the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, at the eid prayer ground. He held the microphone and told everyone that the last time I was in Daura was during the Eid-el-Kabir of 2021,” he added.

Buhari said he would retire to Daura, not Kaduna, where he had a better house.

“In ten to eleven months, I will come here. I have a better house in Kaduna, but it is too close to Abuja,’’ he said.

Furthermore, Buhari said resources should be channelled more into building infrastructure and operations of the health and educational sector, not to expand the bureaucracy to create job opportunities.