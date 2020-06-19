Hushpuppi Under Investigation over Alleged Cyber Crimes – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Instagram celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode better known as Hushpuppi is being investigated by the agency over alleged cyber crimes.

Nigeria’s anti-crime body stated this in a tweet on its official handle on Thursday where it explained that the agency has “grisly details of his money laundering transactions.”

“Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray hushpuppy, recently arrested by the International Police(Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI), has considerable cases of cyber crimes being investigated by the EFCC,” the commission said.

“The Commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cyber criminals facing trial in Nigeria.”

The EFCC said it is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in tracing victims of Hushpuppi’s alleged fraudulent transactions.

“Local cyber criminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated,” the agency explained.

Ray Hushpuppi Has A Case To Answer With EFCC



Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in United Arab Emirates in connection with $35million ventilator scam.

Hushpuppi, 38, was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, June 10th 2020, over a $35 million ventilator scam.

He was referred to the Dubai public prosecution and is being questioned by prosecutors at the Bur Dubai section for “obtaining money from others through fraudulent means.”

Security officials in the UAE arrested him and 12 others for cyber fraud targeting companies and individuals.

According to reports on UAE’s online platform, The National, Hushpuppi and his accomplice allegedly send out letters from email addresses almost similar to those used by registered companies to target customers of these firms.

