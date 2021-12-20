fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Hushpuppi: IGP Submits Panel Report on Abba Kyari

December 20, 20210240
Hushpuppi: IGP Submits Panel Report on Abba Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has submitted the probe panel report on the suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

BizWatch Nigeria reports that this development comes almost six months after the Special Investigative Panel led by DIG Joseph Egbunike submitted its report to the IG.

A commissioner on the PSC, Austin Braimoh, said that the commission would deliberate on the issue this week.

He said the PSC Standing Committee on Discipline was still going through the report, adding that the report would be presented to the PSC plenary later on.

“The standing committee is still going through the report after which they would present it to the plenary for action,” he said on the phone.

Kyari was investigated over his alleged role in a $1.1m internet scam by an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon, aka Hushpuppi, and four others.

The probe followed his indictment by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigations which recommended that he be extradited to the US for trial.

A Special Agent with the FBI, Andrew Innocenti, had alleged that Hushpuppi contracted Kyari after a “co-conspirator,” Chibuzo Vincent, allegedly threatened to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

NNPC’s Revenue Dropped by 9.07% in June

About Author

Hushpuppi: IGP Submits Panel Report on Abba Kyari
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Evils Of Social Media, Threat To National Unity - Minister NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 8, 20210535

Evils Of Social Media Have Dire Consequences On Human Lives, Threat To National Unity – Minister

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s suspension of Twitter is in the interest of national security and peace, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, said in Abuja on Monda
Read More
June 12, 20130270

Local Govt Supports Farmers With N83 Million Fertilisers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Birnin Kebbi Local Government in Kebbi, said on Tuesday it bought fertilisers worth N83 million for sale at subsidised prices to farmers in the area. Al
Read More
Stanbic IBTC SME Lending: Enabling National Growth NEWSSOCIETY
September 25, 202101155

Stanbic IBTC: Working Towards Net Zero Emissions

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As part of the Stanbic IBTC 2021 Sustainability Week event, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, organised a sustainability webinar t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.