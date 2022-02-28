fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWS

Hungary, Romania Grants Nigerians Fleeing Ukraine Visa-Free Acess

February 28, 20220187
Hungary, Romania Grants Nigerians Fleeing Ukraine Visa-Free Acess

The Federal Government (FG) has revealed that Hungary and Romania have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians fleeing from Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign affairs made this known via a statement on Sunday while advising Nigerians fleeing Ukraine to move to the Hungarian or Romanian borders for easy access.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged,” Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, said in the statement.

The ambassador also said that FG is fully aware of all the challenges being faced by Nigerians in Ukraine and is doing all it can to ease their pain.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs has spoken with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine on these unsavoury developments and both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals,” the statement read.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that it has been four days since the Russian invasion that has sent shockwaves around the world and fighting raged on Sunday in Ukraine.

BREAKING: Putin Responds To Economic Sanctions With Nuclear Threat

About Author

Hungary, Romania Grants Nigerians Fleeing Ukraine Visa-Free Acess
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 25, 20140215

Ex-tennis Players Sus NBC N50m Over Unathorised Advert

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Two retired professional table tennis players, Modupe Amoo and Mrs Omowunmi Muse, have sued the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Plc at the Lagos State High
Read More
Luno To Resume Naira Deposits, Withdrawals [ MAIN ]BRAND WATCHFOREXNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 5, 20210820

Luno Says Bitcoin Price Could Surge To $100,000 By Year-End

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chief Executive Officer of Luno, Marcus Swanepoel, has predicted that the price of bitcoin may rise to $100,000 before the end of 2021 amid the recent m
Read More
SARS Detention Centres COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
October 12, 20200343

Osun Senator Calls on FG, IGP to Close SARS Detention Centres

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Senator Ajibola Bashiru, representing Osun Central has called on the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to close all detention cen
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.