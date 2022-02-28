Hungary, Romania Grants Nigerians Fleeing Ukraine Visa-Free Acess

February 28, 2022 187

The Federal Government (FG) has revealed that Hungary and Romania have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians fleeing from Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign affairs made this known via a statement on Sunday while advising Nigerians fleeing Ukraine to move to the Hungarian or Romanian borders for easy access.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged,” Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, said in the statement.

The ambassador also said that FG is fully aware of all the challenges being faced by Nigerians in Ukraine and is doing all it can to ease their pain.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs has spoken with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine on these unsavoury developments and both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals,” the statement read.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that it has been four days since the Russian invasion that has sent shockwaves around the world and fighting raged on Sunday in Ukraine.