Human Rights Journalists Network Nigeria Partners IGF to Host Remote Hub in Lagos

Human Rights Journalists Network Nigeria has partnered with the global Internet Governance Forum to host a remote hub in Lagos.

The 17th annual IGF meeting will be hosted by the Government of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa from 28 November to 2 December 2022. The meeting will be hosted under the overarching theme: Resilient Internet for a shared sustainable and common future.

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) serves to bring people together from various stakeholder groups as equals, in discussions on public policy issues relating to the Internet.

While there is no negotiated outcome, the IGF informs and inspires those with policy-making power in both the public and private sectors. At the annual meeting delegates discuss, exchange information and share good practices with each other.

The IGF facilitates a common understanding of how to maximize Internet opportunities and address risks and challenges that arise.

Participants at the Remote hubs will be able to interact with the meeting by asking for the floor when the panel moderator opens it for questions from the audience, and sending text questions and/or video/audio interventions by using the online participation platform.

Hubs are local meetings that take place in parallel with the IGF. People can watch the webcast of IGF sessions together and send interventions (via text, audio or video) that can be answered by panelists in IGF. In addition, hub organizers can hold debates to discuss the themes introduced at the IGF from their local perspective.

HRJN is partnering with different organisations to host this event. They include Internet Society Nigeria Chapter, International Press Center, BONews, DNSAfrica, BizWatch Nigeria, Community NetHUBs Africa and others.

Human Rights Journalists Network Nigeria’s IGF Remote Hub will be hosted at International Press Center in Ogba, Lagos State