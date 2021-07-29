fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Human Rights Abuse: US Senate Halts Sale of Arms to Nigerian Govt

July 29, 20210101
Human Rights Abuse: US Senate Halts Sale of Arms to Nigerian Govt

Due to report of human rights abuse, some United States lawmakers have stopped the plans of the US govt to sell fighter jets and ammunitions to Nigerian government.

The ammunition comprises of 28 helicopter engines produced by GE Aviation, 14 military-grade aircraft navigation systems made by Honeywell, and 2,000 advanced precision kill weapon systems—laser-guided rocket munitions, according to a report by  Foreign Policy.

It was gathered that top Democrat and Republican on the Senate foreign relations committee have delayed clearing a proposed sale of 12 AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters and accompanying defence systems to the Nigerian military.

There have accusations of human rights abuses against of Nigerians by the Nigerian government in the United Nations during the #EndSARS demonstrations and against certain religious sects.

Officials familiar with the matter said the details on the proposed sale were first sent by the US State Department to Congress in January before Biden was inaugurated as president.

READ ALSO: Google Urges Workers To Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Extends Remote Work

“Some experts said the United States should hit the pause button on major defense sales until it makes a broader assessment of the extent to which corruption and mismanagement hobble the Nigerian military and whether the military is doing enough to minimize civilian casualties in its campaign against Boko Haram and other violent insurrectionists,’’ the report said.

“There doesn’t have to be a reason why we don’t provide weapons or equipment to the Nigerian military,” said Judd Devermont, director of the Africa programme at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank.

“But it has to be done with an assessment of how it will actually, one, change the direction of conflict in Nigeria, and, two, that they will use it consistent with our laws. In both cases, it’s either a question mark or a fail.”

“There is a culture of impunity that exists around abuses by the military,” said Anietie Ewang, the Nigeria researcher at Human Rights Watch.

About Author

Human Rights Abuse: US Senate Halts Sale of Arms to Nigerian Govt
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nobel Physics Prize INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 7, 20200264

Penrose, Genzel, Ghez Win Nobel Physics Prize for ‘Black Hole’ Research

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A trio of scientists, Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US, won the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for their resea
Read More
April 29, 20140127

FRSC Warns Officials Against Extorting Motorists

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ademola Lawal, Assistant Corps Marshall in charge of Command’s Administration and Operations, Headquarters, has said that Officers and marshals of the Feder
Read More
Nigerians To Incur Additional N1.2bn Cost On Legislatures Salaries NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 21, 20200196

Protest Groups Storm National Assembly over NDDC Probe

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Two groups have staged protests at the National Assembly concerning the recent happenings in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). One of the group
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.