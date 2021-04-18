fbpx
“Human Contact In The Ports Is Very Dangerous” – Shippers’ Council

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

“Human Contact In The Ports Is Very Dangerous” – Shippers’ Council

April 18, 2021065
"Human Contact In The Ports Is Very Dangerous" - Shippers' Council

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) described human contact in Nigerian ports as “dangerous” and “anti-efficiency”.

This description was made by the Executive Secretary of the NSC, Hassan Bello, at a new conference on Friday.

He noted that activities at most ports globally were being digitised and that Nigeria could not be left out of the digitisation process.

Bello said, “Most of the ports in the world are digitized, Nigeria cannot be an exception. We cannot have a multitude of people going into the ports every day, human contact in the ports is very dangerous, it is anti-efficiency and once there is human contact, there will be corruption and then delay.

READ ALSO: Resolve Poor Power Supply Permanently, IMF Tells FG

“Some people don’t even have any business to go to the port but you see them there, what are they doing?

“We have been working with shipping companies and terminal operators to ensure we make the deadline we set for the first quarter but we saw it was not feasible to attain 90% digitalization.

“What we were able to do on the average was 70%, but digitization of the ports is a process in the making. We want this to happen as quickly as possible.”

Highlighting the problems Nigerian ports faced, he said, “Where we are having problems is on reforms and claims processes which is mostly manual but we have some that scored 50%.

“Also, the second phase is the integration of systems because anybody can be online but there is a need to integrate with the banks for example and even the Nigeria Customs Services.”

About Author

“Human Contact In The Ports Is Very Dangerous” – Shippers’ Council
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 12, 2013065

NSC Mediation: Port Reverses Upfront Payment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The management of Tin Can Island Container Terminal has agreed to reverse upfront payment of storage charges and reduce cargo examination period from nine d
Read More
October 28, 2013060

APC: Jonathan Protecting Oduah From The Law

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In the heat of the controversy surrounding the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority N225 million extravagant spree on armoured vehicles, the opposition All Prog
Read More
[ MAIN ]ForeignLEGALNEWSNEWSLETTER
December 1, 20200420

Revealed: 66 Nigerians Jailed In Bangladesh For Fraud

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It has been revealed that Sixty-six Nigerians are spending various terms in prisons in Bangladesh for fraud. This was revealed in a report by Dhaka Tribune
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.