Human Capital Africa To Tackle Foundational Literacy, Numeracy Crisis In Africa

Human Capital Africa (HCA) is set to host a high-level roundtable discussion on the critical issue of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in Africa.

This momentous event, to be held on September 19, 2023, at the Harvard Club in New York, coinciding with the United Nations General Assembly, will bring together Heads of State, Ministers of Education, donor partners, business leaders, civil society organizations, and distinguished African intellectuals.

The primary objective is to galvanize action and commitments from leaders to address the alarming learning crisis affecting Africa, where a staggering 9 out of 10 children struggle to read with comprehension by the age of 10.

Africa has witnessed significant progress in education, with a remarkable 99% of children in sub-Saharan Africa now enrolled in primary schools, marking a historic milestone. However, access alone is insufficient to ensure that children are receiving a quality education. The current focus must shift towards improving the quality of education provided.

The Human Capital Africa Roundtable will serve as a platform for leaders to showcase their efforts in enhancing educational quality within their respective countries. Additionally, it will foster discussions on identifying gaps and harnessing opportunities to place Foundational Literacy and Numeracy at the forefront of educational discourse across the continent.

The key participants are:

President of Zambia, H.E. Hakainde Hichilema Former President of Tanzania, Mr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Former President of Malawi and Chair of HCA’s Advisory Board, Dr. Joyce Banda Regional President for Western and Central Africa, World Bank, Ousmane Diagana CEO, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mark Suzman Founder and CEO of Human Capital Africa, Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili Former First Lady of South Africa, Graça Machel Economist/Public Policy Expert, Jeffrey Sachs CEO of Equity Group Holdings, James Mwangi Renowned Journalist, Magazine Editor, Columnist, Broadcaster, and Author, Tina Brown