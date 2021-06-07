fbpx
Huawei, TD Africa Rollout IdeaHub Solution

Huawei, TD Africa Rollout IdeaHub Solution

June 7, 2021083
Huawei has partnered with TD Africa, to unveil the IdeaHub series products, a smart office solution targeting the enterprise market.

In his welcome remarks at the unveiling of the product at the Tech Experience Centre(TEC) in Lagos, Executive Director, Sales at TD Africa, Mr. David Akindele, said TD Africa is offering a wide reach and growing partner database to create access to Nigeria’s enterprise market.

The Senior Solutions Manager Huawei, ​Olayemi Joseph, described the Huawei IdeaHub series as an intelligent endpoint, which integrates multiple functions such as multi-screen collaboration between mobiles and PCs, interactive whiteboard, remote collaboration, FHD video conferencing, and built-in HD AppGallery.

According to him, IdeaHub is a new productivity tool designed by Huawei to create an all-scenario smart office.

Joseph said the technology was designed to promote office and production efficiency for enterprises in need of the most advanced networking infrastructure needs.

Highlighting the technical features, Joseph said it has a 4K touchscreen with a precision of ±0.1 mm and its professional 4K camera supports ultra-HD video of 4K 30 FPS.

According to him, the 12 microphone arrays pick up sound within 8 m and have 0.5° source localization for sounds. In addition, a powerful hardware configuration coupled with a sleek technical design sets a new trend for enterprise upgrades of intelligent offices.

