HTL Africa Celebrates a Decade of Design Innovation with Samsung at Alliance Française

HTL Africa, a leading architectural design firm, along with technology giant Samsung, hosted a private showcase themed “Architecture at the Nexus of Tradition and Technology”, marking a decade of pioneering design and architectural innovation.

James George, CEO at HTL Africa, reflecting on the company’s philosophy and its significant contributions to urban expansion said, “The cities of today grapple with its boundaries. Considering the rapid population growth, we are enhancing and reimagining urban spaces through adaptive reuse and sustainability. HTL is sculpting societies from forgotten structures, like the 200-year-old church in Ghana, ensuring they endure for centuries more,” said George

Using Samsung’s immersive displays, the showcase unveiled HTL’s landmark projects across 7 countries, including the architecturally paradoxical GTB building at Lawanson, stirring public intrigue and dialogue, the restoration of a 200-year-old Presbyterian church in Ghana, and the in-progress Transcorp Hilton Event Centre, a valley warehouse transformed into a 5,000 seater state-of-the-art venue.

“Our alliance with HTL Africa reflects a shared vision to integrate tech-driven solutions into the core of urban planning.” added Michael Nwughala, Head of Marketing at Samsung, reflecting on the synergy of this partnership. By merging HTL Africa’s innovative design thinking with Samsung’s advanced technologies, like our smart building solutions, we are setting a new benchmark for impactful, more sustainable urban spaces.

The showcase drew an audience of business leaders, product designers, industry stakeholders, and architecture students treated to a series of immersive presentations, culinary delights and signature cocktails.

Looking ahead, HTL Africa is positioned to spearhead more transformative projects across the globe, advocating for sustainable city design and the creative repurposing of historical sites; with a vision firmly anchored in the belief that the cities of tomorrow must honor the heritage of the past.