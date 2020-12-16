fbpx
HP Unveils New HP Display Designed Just for Creators

December 16, 2020037
HP has announced its first consumer creator display, the new HP U28 4K HDR Monitor. It will be available in Nigeria from January 2021.

With more and more customers demanding companies be environmentally responsible, this is the world’s first consumer display with ocean bound plastic material , equating to more than three recycled plastic water bottles and packaging is sustainably sourced and recyclable .

But the U28 Monitor is also designed for the mainstream content creator, hobbyist and aspiration creator who seek solutions that help bring their visions to life, with:

• Picture-perfect details: Built with an IPS panel, HDR and wide viewing angles, this 4K monitor lets you create picture-perfect content as clear as the eye can see .

• True-to-life colour: Get your creative juices flowing using a monitor that’s optimized and ready to create with factory colour calibration for colour accuracy you can trust. Take your content to the next level with built-in presets like Design for Web and Design for Photography. Plus, with HP Eye Ease, enjoy an always-on blue light filter that doesn’t impact colour accuracy.

• Clean, Customisable: Customise your workspace around your creative needs. Now you can produce your best content and stay comfortable with full function adjustability. Plus, create a clutter-free space by using a single USB-C® cable to plug in and charge multiple devices.

The HP UP28 4K 28-inch Monitor will be available in January 2021.

To learn more about this monitor, please watch our on-demand briefing here. For assets (including a data sheet and imagery), click here.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

