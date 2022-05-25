HP Powers Today’s Hustle To Create Without Limitation

May 25, 2022 266

…Debuts New 13-inch Spectre, revamped Envy portfolio to inspire people to create in the hybrid world

HP Inc. today May 24, 2022 debuted its newest HP Spectre and HP Envy laptops built with the flexibility to create and live seamlessly in today’s hybrid world.

The last few years have seen the rise of the creator economy, introducing endless possibilities for people to pursue their passions as a part-time or full-time opportunity. Sixty-eight percent of creators started or expanded their freelance business during the pandemic, with 98% of them monetizing their content creation part-time.

These hustlers need tools that allow them to collaborate with others easily as 56% of creators feel less engaged with the speaker if their video is turned off. And performance equals productivity, which is why 60% of creators prize performance in a computer.

“Creators aren’t just limited to professional photographers, designers, composers, and editors – everyone is a creator, collaborating with friends, family, and colleagues and creating from home, work, and all the places in between,” said Josephine Tan, Global Head, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. “Today’s hybrid world requires a new perspective on what to create with, which is why HP is launching a diverse set of devices across its Spectre and Envy portfolios to enable creation without limitation.”

Create With Whomever You Want

Create in a smooth, seamless, and collaborative way with the newest lineup of Spectre and Envy PCs. These devices are built with HP Presence and HP GlamCam to deliver amazing video and audio call experiences, with features like:

A 5 MP camera for picture-perfect clarity when collaborating with colleagues or pitching clients.

HP Auto Frame and HP Dynamic Voice Leveling for an interactive video and sound experience no matter where you are in the room.

Backlight Adjustment to autocorrect video images in any environment where you may be taking a call.

Appearance Filter for the 60% of us who are more self-conscious on camera than in real life. This feature allows you to easily touch up skin, teeth, and eyes.

Bi-directional AI noise reduction, directional beamforming mics, and quad speakers for a superb sound experience during video or audio calls.

Network Booster for network bandwidth optimization to reduce screen freezes and dropped calls.

AI-based privacy alerts to collaborate and create in public spaces, blurring the screen when someone is behind you.

Create Whatever You Want

No matter what type of creator you are, performance is key. The newest Spectre and Envy PCs offer a wide range of options including processors, displays, and more to make sure your device fits how you want to use it. This includes:

Up to a 4K OLED display for a more natural viewing experience, and a 120 Hz display for a 2x faster display refresh rate for smooth, response actions.

A touch display to leverage multi-gestures like pinch-to-zoom, double tap, and press and hold to create and easily manipulate drawings and other creative content. Easily take notes or sketch with pen-abled PCs.

A variety of screen sizes and aspect ratios offer the best fit for your creative flow. Choose from a 3:2 aspect ratio device for web browsing and productivity tasks; a 16:9 aspect ratio for watching videos and entertainment; and a 16:10 for video and audio editing.

Intel® Evo™ platforms featuring 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors for improved multi-tasking and performance.

Create Wherever Inspiration Strikes

Not only do creators need great battery life to power their creations, they also need all the tools at their disposal to extend the charge on their battery. Available on devices with Intel processors, HP offers intelligent power management features:

Power Saver mode extends the battery life whenever there is a concern about charging accessibility.

In-bag detection leveraging Intel® Dynamic Tuning Technology to adjust the PC’s power to avoid overheating or battery drain when put in a bag.

Adaptive Battery Optimizer monitors battery temperature, battery-charging status, and usage time to preserve your battery’s health.

Smart Sense optimizes a device’s performance, temperature, and more based on the application being used.

Creation isn’t just limited to one device. More than 60% of creators use more than two devices to create. And 60% said that computers can go from good to awesome through great software. The new Spectre and Envy devices all come with HP Palette pre-installed, a proprietary digital workspace to help simplify the creative flow and allows you for smooth cross-device collaboration. Find any face in photographs with HP PhotoMatch. Enjoy infinite, flexible sketching with Concepts. Drop anything to any device seamlessly, wirelessly with HP QuickDrop. Expand your workspace, connect to another device for more creative options with Duet for HP.

Newest Lineup of Spectre and Envy PCs, Pricing & Availability

Today everybody is a creator, and HP has created the perfect device for you to create and collaborate that fits the way you work and play:

The new HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC looks great and sounds great anywhere. The HP Spectre x360 13.5” is engineered on the Intel® Evo™ platform.

The HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC engineered on the Intel® Evo™ platform is newly refreshed with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and up to Intel® Arc™ Graphics, bringing you the best in AI-based hands-free controls along with AI-based Privacy Alert, and screen time and distance reminders.

The HP Envy x360 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC designed on the Intel® Evo™ platform was co-engineered and optimised with Intel® to offer up to 20.5 hours of battery life for all-day creation.

The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC is available with the latest Intel or up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 processors.

The HP Envy 16-inch Laptop PC offers up to Intel® Arc™ Graphics or NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU. Coupled with DDR5 memory support and a gaming grade thermal solution, this device delivers optimal performance for multitasking, rendering 3D models, or when using powerful creative tools like Adobe Photoshop.

The HP Envy 17.3-inch Laptop PC gives you the power to create on a big screen.

Sixty-six percent of consumers consider sustainability when they make a purchase and 81% expect to buy more environmentally friendly products over the next five years. Building on the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio, all of today’s announced PCs are crafted from recycled metal and ocean-bound plastics and are EPEAT® Gold Certified and ENERGY STAR® rated.