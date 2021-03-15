HP Introduces Newest Pavilion x360 14, 15 For Exceptional Entertainment Experience

March 15, 2021 253

Leading global ICT company HP, producers of premium laptops and printers, has once again made good on its promise to continue to provide its Nigerian customers with its latest innovative products. The company introduced its newest HP Pavilion x360 14 and 15 designed for an exceptional entertainment experience for the Nigerian market.

The HP Pavilion x360 14 and 15 are perfect for consumers on the hunt for a versatile laptop that allows them to stream content or game from anywhere. The devices have been updated with a more compact, lightweight design and feature optional Wi-Fi 61 for reliable connectivity in busy households and public spaces. Together with the highest screen to body ratio for an HP mainstream x360, OMEN Gaming Hub preinstalled, and Voice Assistance, consumers can experience better entertainment and a lighter weight for easier mobility.

Ifeyinwa Afe, Managing Director of HP Nigeria said, “the latest Pavilion products have reiterated our commitment in Nigeria, to always make sure that our customers are among the first in the world to experience HP’s latest innovative products. These products showcase the cutting-edge technology that HP is known for. For creative and technical pros in media and entertainment, architecture, and data science fields – our ecosystem helps transform creative processes and accelerate workflows.”

READ ALSO: Top 7 Jobs To Apply For In Nigeria This Week

Designed with the environment in mind, the Pavilion x360 14 and 15 are two of HP’s most sustainable consumer laptops to date made from ocean-bound plastic bottles. A more premium configuration features recycled aluminum in the keyboard deck, reducing production waste from the post-industry recycle process and ultimately saving over 341 tons of CO2 emissions over the projected product lifecycle volume. Both PCs also contain post-consumer recycled plastic and are EPEAT Gold Registered and Energy Star Certified.

In terms of entertainment, the PCs are equipped with a four-sided micro-edge bezel and have up to an 88.92% screen to body ratio, the largest for an HP mainstream convertible PC. The reduced bezel dimensions give users more screen time for an immersive entertainment experience. As people work, learn, and play from home more during the pandemic, HP will introduce a simplified version of OMEN Gaming Hub to Pavilion users. Preinstalled on the new Pavilion x360 14 and 15, users can experience the popular gaming dashboard with features that allow them to check their system vitals, download wallpaper, earn rewards, and more. And with new Amazon Alexa skills, users can use their PC to drop-in on other supported devices, stay in contact with family and friends with hands-free calling, discover music through a dedicated landing page, and control their smart home devices. Cortana and China’s Xiaowei are also supported.

Both devices also feature a 12 mm reduction in the Y dimension, which contributes to a six percent decrease in the overall footprint and a lighter weight as low as 1.509kg, making them HP’s lightest Pavilion convertibles. Stay connected with optional Wi-Fi 6 2×2 ax1 & 1×2 ax for that fast connectivity in a busy home or crowded café.

The HP Pavilion x360 14 and 15 will be available in the Nigerian market in April this year (2021).