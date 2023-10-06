HP Imagine 2023: HP Unveils Latest Breakthrough Innovations Designed For Hybrid Work And Life

Today HP Inc. hosted its first-ever HP Imagine event, a celebration of the company’s latest breakthrough innovations designed for the hybrid world. At HP Imagine 2023, the company unveiled more than 20 new devices and services designed to revolutionize how we live, work and dream.

“HP technology in playing an increasingly important role in the lives of our customers, and we continue to harness the power of our innovation to create amazing new experiences,” said Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer, HP Inc. “The products and services we are launching today reflect new ways to reimagine the way work gets done while contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Alex Cho, President of Personal Systems and Solutions, said, “Today was a bold step in the acceleration of innovation across the Personal Systems portfolio. We announced game-changing consumer PCs like the HP Envy All-in-One Move, to curated meeting room solutions powered by HP and Poly technology, to centralized data science workstation and software solutions to enable the expedited development of AI breakthroughs. We are just getting started on what HP will build for the hybrid lifestyle.”

HP AI Innovations: HP announced a groundbreaking new software platform, HP AI Studio, designed to help data scientists and AI practitioners accelerate and scale AI model development, available next year. Second,HP introduced a new AI workstation solution that simplifies building and customizing private AI models and applications. HP is also collaborating with NVIDIA to be the first to offer dedicated workstation solutions with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform to the market in the coming months.

HP Spectre Foldable PC: Known as the world's thinnest and smallest 17-inch foldable PC, the HP Spectre Fold is a game-changing 3-in-1 device designed for the hybrid lifestyle. Initially announced in September for the U.S. and U.K. markets, the device will soon be available in an additional 11 countries (Australia, France, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam).

HP Envy Move 23.8-inch All-in-One PC : Never miss a moment of work and play anywhere in and around your home with the world's only moveable all-in-one PC. Launched today, the new HP Envy Move 23.8-inch All-in-One PC transforms any room into a multifunctional workspace, entertainment hub, or fitness area.

HyperX Streaming Peripherals: HP is extending its solutions for gamers who also stream and create content. Gamers can take their streaming and content creation game to the next level with the HyperX Vision S Webcam , HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface , and HyperX Caster Microphone Arm , announced today.

HP + Poly Audio and Video Conferencing Solutions: HP is the leader in conferencing and collaboration systems with the broadest portfolio for hybrid work across HP and Poly. Today it announced curated meeting room solutions for rooms of all sizes, enabling everyone to be seen and heard at their best from wherever they are.

Dave Shull, President of Workforce Solutions said, “The AI-enabled services we are unveiling at HP Imagine allow people to better collaborate, manage and protect their devices. Our vision is to build the world’s most comprehensive collection of employee productivity solutions to create lifelong relationships with our customers, and as we approach the first-year mark, we are well on our way.”

HP Managed Collaboration Services : HP unveiled a new conference room as-a-service subscription model that extracts insights to help customers optimize usage and create outstanding in-office video conferencing experiences.

New Device Refurbishment Offering : HP today announced its first-ever PC refurbishment program to help drive the circular economy and extend the life of devices. HP Workforce Central: HP announced upcoming availability of free and premium versions of HP Workforce Central, which allows you to gain essential insights on HP gear in one single dashboard. Customers can anticipate disruptions and automatically remediate issues with our new AI-enhanced Proactive Insights tool.

HP Wolf Protect and Trace with HP Wolf Connect: Available globally this November, IT managers can rest assured that if their employees' devices go missing, HP can help mitigate security risks of data loss.

Available globally this November, IT managers can rest assured that if their employees’ devices go missing, HP can help mitigate security risks of data loss. HP’s Work Relationship Index shows that 70 percent of knowledge workers want access to technology that allows everyone to be seen and heard, wherever they are working.

Tuan Tran, President of Imaging and Printing Solutions said, “HP Imagine marks the culmination of an incredible year for innovation in our printing business – from our new consumer line up of Smart Tank printers and modern inkjet printers, to Instant Ink for SMBs, and a new office portfolio powered by our sustainable ink and toner technology. In graphics and commercial 3D printing, we are disrupting industries and taking design to a whole new level.”