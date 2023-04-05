HP Boosts Gaming Solutions For Awe-Inspiring Experiences

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) announced its latest line-up of gaming hardware and software designed to bring gamers everything they need to enjoy the games they love. Unveiled at the Amplify™ Partner Conference, they include the new OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop, OMEN 16 Laptop, Victus 16 Laptop, and a vast range of stunning OMEN monitors that offer casual, hobbyist, lifestyle, and hardcore gamers the power and flexibility to play and work hard. To bring everything together, new enhancements in OMEN Gaming Hub offer a variety of performance and personalization features.

People everywhere seek devices that can adapt to hybrid play and work. Sixty-two percent of gamers prefer a PC that fits their entire life instead of being used for gaming only. With a billion new gamers entering the space in the last seven years and 84 percent of them using games to connect with others with similar interests, gaming devices enable access to countless games and corresponding communities.

“The gaming world continues to grow in popularity, plunging more people into exciting and immersive worlds to escape, compete, and connect with others,” said Gagan Singh, General Manager of HyperX and Head of HP Gaming Strategy. “HP isenhancing and expanding a world-class ecosystem of hardware and software, designed to empower gamers and deliver the best experiences whether they’re gaming, creating, or connecting with friends and communities.”

Lifestyle gamers want hybrid devices that give them the power to play the most demanding AAA games and performance to handle most graphically intensive creative activities including multitasking, accelerate 3D models rendering, or when using powerful creative tools like Adobe software suite. The OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop was built for gaming and creation with a cutting-edge screen, premium slim chassis, and high-end internal components.

The new OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop embraces hybrid lifestyle gaming with stunningly bright visuals. Immersive and perfect for content creation, the first ever mini-LED display on an OMEN device offers extreme HDR 1000 for incredible details and vibrant true-to-life color. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, lifestyle gamers can see more screen real-estate to be more productive when editing video, audio, and photography with enhanced vertical content viewing. Achieving a peak brightest of 1,180 nits, HDR 1000, and a 240Hz refresh rate, games, creative projects, and entertaining content.

Gamers want significant power in easily portable designs. This device is the first and only OMEN Laptop to utilize a magnesium frame to deliver the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop from HP to date at under 2.1kg and 19.9mm. Combined with a 97Whr battery pack, this gives gamers and creators a premium on-the-go experience with long lasting battery life.

Push games and applications to their limits with up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX mobile processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPUs to play the latest hits or power intensive compute work with ease. Take full advantage of OMEN Dynamic Power within OMEN Gaming Hub to precisely detect real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the two to create extra headroom and optimize performance based on the activity occurring in the game or application.

The laptop stays cool while playing top titles and even under intense multi-application workloads with advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling featuring a new square vent design, yielding more air intake to significantly improve airflow and skin temperature.

HP is also announcing the next generation OMEN 16 Laptop for hardcore gamers. This is the most powerful OMEN 16 yet, with a gen-over-gen improvement of 119 percent FPS in Cyberpunk 2077. It is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX mobile processor or up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS mobile processor11 for ultra-fast in-game computations. Graphics powered by up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU ensures every pixel is rendered at lighting speeds on up to a QHD 240Hz display with a 3ms response time.

OMEN Transcend 16 and OMEN 16 Laptops enable users to play and work hard. With up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM and 2 TB PCIe®️ Gen4 NVMe™ TLC M.2 SSD, users will experience insanely quick load times for seamless gaming and content creation. Also excellent for calls. Be it for team chat to defeat the latest boss encounter, or to talk with community members, utilize the all-new FHD camera with a manual shutter door to be secure. For the OMEN Transcend 16 specifically, the addition of Windows Hello Facial recognition enables biometric identification to help make the log-in experience quick and secure.

Ninety percent of Gen Z reports regularly playing and engaging with games, and Generation Alpha cites gaming as making up the quantity of leisure time at 21 percent. These audiences need a device that adapts to how they play and live and the Victus 16 Laptop delivers this with high performance in a mainstream device. Elevated through OMEN Dynamic Power, users can start their gaming journeys with the flexibility for schoolwork, entertainment, and content creation.

The Victus 16 Laptop empowers those starting their gaming journeys with HP’s robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution on select models as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures and keep things frosty when the action in game is getting hot. Playing on a Victus laptop has never been more impressive with up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700HX mobile processors or up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS mobile processor11. Graphics options up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ Laptop 4070 GPU ensures the top titles look stunning. Coming in bold color options in mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white, and 1-Zone RGB keyboard option, finding the right look that fits your vibe has never been easier.

No matter how people use their monitors – for PC or console gaming, work, entertainment, or some fun content creation – HP’s new OMEN monitor line-up of monitors is offered in a wide range of sizes and features designed for today’s hybrid life.

The showpiece of the new line-up is the OMEN 27k Gaming Monitor. With one-in-four gamers using their displays plugged into a console, it adds HDMI 2.1 support, allowing for seamless, easy gameplay on next-gen consoles. It also showcases OMEN’s first-ever KVM switch to enable the control of multiple devices, be it a PC, laptop, or console, via one keyboard, monitor, and mouse. The OMEN 27k also delivers an ultra-premium experience including 4K resolution, color gamut up to DCI-P3 95%8, a fast 144 Hz refresh rate8, and ARGB lighting.

The OMEN 24, OMEN 27, OMEN 27q, OMEN 32q, and OMEN 32c gaming monitors all come with the industry standard 165Hz refresh rate8, and plug and play connectivity. The OMEN 27s and OMEN 27qs contain the same features but up to a 240Hz refresh rate8 to push frames in competitive play. Designed for those who want to feel widely immersed in grand-scale games and MMOs or utilize added workspace in content creation or spreadsheets, the OMEN 34c offers a 1500r curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio8.

With seventy-one percent of gamers listing HDR as one of the most critical features in a gaming monitor, each monitor has HDR and AMD FreeSync™ Premium, with the OMEN 27s, OMEN 27qs, and OMEN 27k feature VESA DisplayHDR™ 400724 for extremely vibrant colors.

All monitors have at least VESA ClearMR5000 to ensure even the most action-packed moments are fluid, crisp, and free of motion blur. The OMEN 32c, OMEN 27s, and OMEN 27qs, step it up with VESA ClearMR 6000. To personalize your gaming space with extra color, the OMEN 27s and 27qs join the 27k in featuring ARGB lighting that is customizable in OMEN Light Studio within OMEN Gaming Hub. For those who want to take a break from their headset, the OMEN 34c, 27s, 27qs, and 27k include 2 x 3W integrated speakers to get straight to jamming out.

OMEN Monitor Portfolio comes with a premium look without sacrificing ergonomic features, allowing gaming and work in comfort. All new monitors feature a stand with height adjustment, tilt, and pivot, delivering on the ergonomic needs. For those who’d like to mount their monitor, they have support for VESA compatibility

All products are enhanced with powerful new OMEN Gaming Hub features for optimized and personalized PC experiences for gamers and creators. Beginning with Processor Core Affinity Optimization within OMEN Optimizer, users will experience up to a 10 percent improvement in FPS. This adds up quickly during gameplay to create a smoother, more reliable experience. The addition of ECO Mode yields up to 20 percent longer battery life and up to a 7 dB reduction in fan noise in OMEN and Victus Laptops for quieter gaming sessions and extended battery life. Combined with other features such as Performance Mode, Network Booster, System Vitals, and an integrated Cloud Gaming solution with NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW high-performance cloud gaming service, OMEN Gaming Hub enables your gaming devices to work better together for a more enjoyable and seamless experience.