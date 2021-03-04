How Your Mental Health Affects Your Daily Activities

March 4, 2021 111

Dear Africans, your village people are not always after you, it is not until one runs mad that mental health should be remembered!

Mental health is one of the underrated problems in the world. Mental health is one of the challenges that we face globally and we tend to ignore it which leads to poor health or poor decisions.

We do not pay enough attention to our mental health, in Nigeria we do not pay enough attention to our mental health and regard the state of a mad man as a work of witches and wizards or karma. However, have we stopped blaming our village people or given utmost attention to our mental health? No!

Mental health definition

What is mental health? Mental health comprises of our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Our mental health also affects how we think, feel, and act. Mental health helps determine how we deal with stress, relate to others, and make our day-to-day activities or decisions. Mental health is important at every stage of life and decision.

Mental health does not discriminate or select a specific race or gender. Did you know that mental health can affect your daily living, relationships, and physical health?

WHO emphasises that mental health is “more than just the absence of mental disorders or disabilities.”

World Mental Health Day 2021

You read it right, our mental health is so important that there is an ordained date to mark our mental health every year and to remind us to observe our mental health.

Every year on the 10th day of the tenth month (October), World Mental Health Day is observed, with the aim of raising awareness about mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts to promote good mental health.

How You Can Improve/Boost Your Mental Health

Adequate rest or sleep

Body no be firewood, our body needs to rest especially after the day’s activities. Make sure that you rest, and have a proper night rest.

Proper diet

Eating the right food at the right time keeps your body energized. By eating the right food, you are providing your body with the nutrients it needs to function properly and to stay happy. Remember, a hungry man is an angry man, do not dwell in your anger.

Be happy

Worry in an excessive amount all the time would not solve the problem, find out what makes you happy and stick to it. Happiness is key, to avoid negative emotions or bad moods, stay positive and happy.

Stress relieve

Find out what makes you stressed, put it aside to avoid your mental health from depleting. Focus on the things that make you happy at all times. A trip to the spa salon could help relieve your stress, know what helps reduce your stress.

Balance your schedule

Work can be very demanding, clients waiting on your neck for results, ridiculous demands from your customers or boss can increase your stress level and unbalance your schedule. Make a list of the things you need to do every day, create time for yourself and try to maintain a healthy work-life balance.